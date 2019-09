BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have warned all parties including artistes to stop promoting illegal modifications of motorcycles and the violation of the law if they do not want to face stern actions.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said such unhealthy activities were found to have driven motorcyclists especially teenagers to modify their machines and to be involved in illegal races and so on.

“I myself have heard of groups and artistes airing videos on their social sites on illegal modifications they have carried out especially on motorcycles of Y15ZR model or better known as Ysuku.

“I am warning all parties whether they are individuals or artistes, to stop promoting illegal motorcycle modifications on their motorcycles which is getting more widespread or face legal actions,” he told Bernama here today.

He was met at the closing of a Road Safety Awareness Campaign, an initiative of Social Security Organisation (Sosco) and police with the cooperation of Flex Penang which was officiated by Penang police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran.

Also present was Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Azisman said police through their special unit, Skuad 42, which was formed to combat mat rempit (illegal motorcycle racers), would be collecting evidence of those involved in promoting such unhealthy activities.

“Police officers and personnel will be impersonating as members of the public including as mat rempit gang members to track them and snap pictures as evidence of their illegal modifications and races before charging them in court.

“This is the police’s approach now as we do not conduct operations openly,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the average road fatality rate recorded in the country is between 16 to 17 cases daily with 65% of them involving motorcycle riders.

According to him, the situation now showed many accidents involved motorcyclists who failed to control their own vehicles and not obeying traffic regulations such as the stipulated speed limits. — Bernama