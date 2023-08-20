Police warn public against sharing videos of Elmina plane crash

GOMBAK: Police have warned the public not to share videos of victims involved in the plane crash on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam last Thursday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said legal action would be taken against anyone caught disseminating such videos.

“I would like to urge members of the public to stop disseminating these things. Respect the privacy of the victims’ family members. We will take action under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act if the sharing persists.

“If you have these videos, hand over to the police. All sorts of theories abound, and this is why I say don’t speculate, let the authorities investigate,” he told reporters when met at the Raudhatul Sakinah Phase 2 Muslim cemetery here today.

He was attending the funeral of Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, one of the 10 killed in the plane crash.

Ayob Khan said police had taken statements from three individuals involved in sharing videos of the tragedy and might call up more to help in the investigation if necessary.

All eight people onboard a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft were killed after it crashed onto the highway while en route to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

An e-hailing driver and a p-hailing rider travelling on the highway were also killed. - Bernama