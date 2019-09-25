Police will take necessary action to protect themselves: Police chief

SERDANG: Policemen have a responsibility to take necessary action to protect the public or themselves, and this could include opening fire at aggressors in critical situations.

However, this does not make them trigger-happy, said Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin.

He stressed that policemen were required to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) at all times, especially on the use of firearms.

“Action will be taken against any officer who does not follow the SOP. We have to account for every spent bullet after a shoot-out,” he said.

Noor Azam was commenting on a recent shootout in Rawang involving police.

The incident was among three shooting cases in the past two weeks that resulted in the deaths of a total of eight suspected criminals.

On Monday, four armed men were killed in a shoot-out with police at the car park of a condominium in Cyberjaya several hours after a robbery in Cheras.

That same day, a man was shot dead when he attempted to attack policemen at a factory in Penang after he slashed two coworkers. One of the injured victims later died.

Noor Azam said the policemen in the Rawang incident had no choice but to use “deadly force” because their safety was at risk.

He said the suspects police had to deal with were usually armed and dangerous, and in the Rawang case, the three had allegedly been involved in more than 70 robberies and in many cases, their victims were seriously injured.

He pledged to “do everything” to defend his men if they were found to be innocent.

“We are very open, and remember that we are trying our best to protect the people.”

He also appealed for information on a missing woman at the centre of the Rawang case.

The woman, Moganambal Govindasamy, is the wife of Sri Lankan national Janarthanan Vijayaratnam, who was killed alongside Maghendran Santhirasegaran and Moganambal’s brother, Thavaselvan.