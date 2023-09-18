Police will take stern action based on established procedures and regulations on 3R issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Any action taken by the Royal Malaysian Police against individuals committing offences related to the 3R issues is based on established procedures and regulations, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

When winding up debate on the motion of the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review for his ministry, Dr Shamsul said police will take stern action against any individual who exploit the 3R issue, regardless of background, status, or position.

“Whatever decision and action taken by the Home Ministry, we have established procedures and regulations provided for by existing laws.

“....we remain committed and uphold the right to freedom of speech as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, as long as regulations are complied with...so please obey the existing laws to prevent action from being taken,” he said in Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to the interjection by Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) who proposed that the police detain any party who manipulate the 3R issue if they received a report on the matter.

Dr Shamsul added that 3R-related offences are clearly stated under the provisions of the Sedition Act 1948, the Penal Code (Act 574), and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The government and the police are also open and prepared to provide an explanation on the matter if the opposition wants further information, he said in response to Datuk Dr. Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) and Dr. Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN-Jerlun), who queried about the parametres of 3R-related offences.

On a separate note, Dr Shamsul said the ministry was carrying out a study to develop the National Border Control System (NBCS) to tighten security measures along the national borders.

He said the system will be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art surveillance system and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable unmanned operations, smart processing, ease of dissemination, and round-the-clock surveillance to protect land and maritime borders.

The AI facilitates used for detection of objects, reduces false alarms, and supports decision-making to enhance border control efficiency, he said. - Bernama