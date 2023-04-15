Police: Woman on Putrajaya bridge not suicidal

PUTRAJAYA: The presence of a woman on Wawasan Bridge in Precinct 2 yesterday was not to commit suicide but to calm her feelings, said Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz.

He said police investigation found that the woman in her 30s was under stress because the court’s decision on a civil claim was not in her favour and she was required to pay a sum of money.

A. Asmadi further said that the woman had gone to the bridge at around 11 am and members of the public who passed by the area saw her crying and managed to calm her down.

“Police received information from MERS 999 and took the woman to Precinct 7 Police Station for further investigation.

“Her family was called to assist in the investigation, and she was then referred to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

A. Asmadi advised the public not to make any speculations regarding the incident and to contact the authorities if they have any problems and not to act recklessly.

Earlier, a TikTok video went viral showing the woman crying and in a suspicious state on a bridge but was later deleted. - Bernama