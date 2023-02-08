Police: Woman set on fire by husband in critical condition

KEPALA BATAS: A woman, believed to have been splashed with petrol and set on fire by her husband in their house that is located in an oil palm plantation in Tasek Gelugor, on Monday is reported to be in critical condition.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said the 35-year-old victim is receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and being closely monitored by specialists.

“Based on information from a doctor who treated the victim, the woman remains in critical condition and the medical team was monitoring her closely,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Asri said police were in the process of tracking down the husband and believe the suspect was hiding in Penang or a neighbouring state.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect was seen leaving the plantation yesterday in a factory van. Police are now tracking down the van to seek information about the movement of the suspect and to assist investigations,” he said.

Mohd Asri urged members of the public and witnesses to come forward and provide information about the 36-year-old suspect so that police can take appropriate action under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

During the 9.30pm incident, the woman suffered third-degree burns after being set on fire by her husband, following an argument in their house.

Police were informed about the incident at 10.45pm by neighbours and a team arrived at the scene before sending the victim to the Kepala Batas Hospital for treatment as the woman had suffered 27 percent burns.

Investigations revealed that the husband and wife who have four children aged between 10 ad 13, worked in an oil palm plantation and lived in a house provided by their employer. -Bernama