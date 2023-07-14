Police: Women performing superman stunt while riding nabbed

IPOH: Two female motorcyclists who were caught on video performing dangerous stunts, including ‘Superman-style’, while riding motorcycles on the North-South Expressway, were arrested by the police last night.

Muallim district police chief Superintendent Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said that the two suspects surrendered to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division, Muallim district police headquarters (IPD) at 9.10 pm.

He said that they were successfully tracked down by the police after a 45-second video, showing the two motorcyclists doing dangerous stunts, went viral on social media yesterday.

“Preliminary investigations found that their actions were recorded at KM 375.9 northbound on Sunday and that the riders, aged 18 and 21, were riding from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh,” he said in a statement today.

He said that, when they arrived at the Behrang rest and service area, the two suspects did a ‘Superman’ act, where they lift their legs off the foot-rests to lie belly down on their motorcycles and extend their legs straight out behind to give off the illusion that they are ‘flying’, as they were zig-zagging between moving vehicles.

Mohd Hasni said that further checks found that both suspects were from Pulau Indah in Selangor, with one working as an e-commerce platform operator and the other working as a babysitter. Both had no valid licence and no criminal record.

“They were issued summonses for not having a valid licence, and the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. - Bernama