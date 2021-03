IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has not received any request from the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur regarding claims that a fugitive, Anis, purportedly a brother of General Aziz Ahmed, head of Bangladesh Army, is hiding in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police will investigate if there is an official request from the high commission to ensure whether media reports claiming they own property around Kuala Lumpur had basis.

“I am convinced that we will not allow any organised criminal activity abroad to operate in the country nor any terrorist elements to take root here.

“So, we will wait if there’s any request from the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur on whether what was alleged and reported has basis. Currently, there has been no such request from them,” he said.

He made the comments at PDRM 1/2020 Orang Asli Constables’ Basic Course closing ceremony at Lapang Sasar Utama, Briged Utara PGA, Hulu Kinta here, today.

He said the police are constantly monitoring the entry of foreigners, especially through the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, including labourers brought into Sabah and Sarawak.

“Bangladesh is having its national election so both the opposition and the government are campaigning, which led to this sort of news. Maybe the report is focused at some parties, so we don’t want to get involved,” he said.

A news portal carried an article about Anis and his brother, Haris, who was accused of killing a politician, and they had allegedly sought protection from Aziz.

The portal also mentioned that the three brothers were linked to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The report claimed that Anis was staying in Kuala Lumpur after fleeing Bangladesh in 2007, while Haris went to Budapest, Hungary and was still staying there under the alias Mohammad Hasan. -Bernama