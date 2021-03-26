Policeman allegedly shoots son dead before killing himself

SEREMBAN: A policeman is believed to have shot his seven-year-old son dead before taking his own life with the gun in an incident at Jalan Widuri 1, Taman Sentosa Jaya, near here, yesterday (March 25) afternoon.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said they received an emergency call at 6.42 pm informing that a 35-year-old local man and a boy were found dead in a Proton Wira car.

“Preliminary investigations found that the man had committed suicide using a police-issued gun, and we believe he had shot his own son before that.

“There were gunshot wounds to the head on both bodies,“ he told reporters when met at the scene here.

Mohd Said said the cause of the incident was still under investigation, but it was believed to be due to family problems.- Bernama