Policeman among 32 people nabbed at wild party

ALOR STAR: A policeman from the Kuala Muda district police headquarters was among 32 individuals arrested for allegedly attending a wild party and violating the Recovery Movement Control Order at a house in Taman Bandar Mutiara, near Sungai Petani, early this morning.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said the 24-year-old corporal, who was also tested positive for syabu and ketamine, was arrested along with 21 men and 10 women, aged between 17 and 31 years.

“A team of policemen who were patrolling the park area received a tip-off from the public at 3.20am about the loud music coming from the two-storey house.

“Preliminary investigations found that all (32 individuals) were believed to be having a wild party at a house which they rented for RM190 for one night,” he said in a statement today.

Adzli said urine tests conducted on all the detained individuals found that 15 men and six women tested positive for various drugs.

“The 21 individuals who tested positive for the drugs will be brought to the Sungai Petani Court tomorrow morning for the remand process, while the other 11 individuals who violated the standard operating procedure will be fined RM1,000 each,” he added. — Bernama