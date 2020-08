JOHOR BARU: A police corporal was charged in the sessions court here today with two counts of corruption.

However, Mohd Yusry Borhan, 34, pleaded not guilty to both charges before judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

On the first count, he was charged with soliciting RM2,000 a month from a woman for him to provide information on operations or raids conducted by the Crime Prevention branch of the Sentral police station.

The offence was allegedly committed at Johor Baru Sentral police station at 7pm on Dec 16, 2016.

He was also charged with receiving RM1,500 from the same woman for the same purpose at Merlin Tower, Jalan Meldrum here at 2.40pm on Jan 9, 2017.

The court allowed him bail of RM14,000 for both charges, with the wife as the surety, and set Sept 14 for mention.

Mohd Yusry was also ordered to report himself at the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Yunus Mohamed, while Mohd Yusry was represented by lawyer Mohd Fazaly Ali. — Bernama