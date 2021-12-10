Policeman charged with giving false evidence in court trial

KUANTAN: A police sergeant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today on a charge of giving false evidence in court last April.

Mohd Fauzi Zahari, 40, of Bachok, in Kelantan, made the plea after the charge was read before Judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain.

He was charged with committing the offence on April 26 this year at the Sessions Court Two here when testifying as a prosecution witness in a corruption and extortion case involving seven members of the marine police force.

According to the charge sheet, Mohd Fauzi allegedly gave three pieces of evidence that were inconsistent with a statement he gave to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer at the Pahang MACC office on Feb 1, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 27 (2) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of 10 years or both, if convicted.

Ahmad Zamzani set bail at RM3,000 with one surety and also ordered Mohd Fauzi to surrender his passport to the court. The court set Feb 14 for mention.

Prosecuting officer Kamariah Seman. from MACC, prosecuted, while lawyer Datuk Amirul Ridzuan Hanif represented the accused.

-Bernama