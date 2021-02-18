Policeman detained for breaking into surau to pray

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman, who wanted to perform his prayers, smashed a glass door of a surau before gaining entry into the premises in Sentul last week.

A close-circuit television camera footage of the incident, which made its rounds on social media on Tuesday, showed the man walking towards the door of the Raudhatul Mustaqin surau before kicking a glass panel until it shattered.

He then squeezed through the broken panel.

In another footage, the man is seen attempting to kick open a wooden door inside the surau.

He managed to make a hole large enough for him to unlock the other side of the door.

In a third video, the man, who appears to be in his 20s or early 30s, is surrounded by several people, believed to be residents and members of the surau committee.

Two policemen, who had earlier arrived at the surau in a patrol car, took the man to the Sentul police station.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said yesterday no police report was lodged by the surau authorities.

Meanwhile, police cautioned the public that failure to produce one’s MyKad during police checks is an arrestable offence.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said yesterday under the National Registration Act (Act 78) and the National Registration Regulation 1990, anyone who fails to provide identification documents when checked by police can be arrested without a warrant.

The offence carries a punishment of up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both.

Acryl Sani reminded the public to carry their identification documents at all times as required by law and to cooperate during checks.

He was responding to a report by an online news portal that police had no right to arrest any individual who fails to produce identification documents during police checks.