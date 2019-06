JOHOR BARU: A policeman was killed and his colleague seriously injured after a motorcycle crashed into them while they were inspecting a van on the Iskandar Puteri-bound side of Jalan Persisiran Perling, here today.

Johor Baru Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said Lance Corporal Mohd Ishraf Ismail, 27, suffered head injuries and died at the scene while Lance Corporal Muhammad Syakir Safwan Khairudin, 29, and the motorcyclist, identified only as Thevarajan, 36, were seriously injured and admitted to the Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA).

“Preliminary investigations show that the accident happened at about 6.40am when the two police patrol personnel were checking a van on the left road shoulder at the scene.

“Suddenly a motorcycle coming from Perling towards the Perling Toll Plaza rammed the two policemen on duty,” he said in a statement here.

He said a post-mortem had been done on Mohd Ishraf’s body but no arrest has been made.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama