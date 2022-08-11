Policeman dies in crash on Penang bridge

BUTTERWORTH: A policeman was killed after his motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Projek Penyelenggaran Lebuh Raya Berhad (PROPEL) vehicle on the Penang Bridge heading towards the island here last midnight.

Corporal Abu Talib Sarif, 33, who was believed to have just completed his Ops Cantas duty at Seberang Perai Tengah and was on his way home, died at the scene from serious injuries to his body.

The body was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the Penang police, Abu Talib was attached to the D9 unit at the Criminal Investigation Department and the accident occurred at 12.48 am.

“Penang police extend our condolences to the family members of the late Abu Talib. His body is expected to be buried after Zohor prayers in Sungai Petani, Kedah,” the statement said today. - Bernama