Policeman held for transporting firecrackers, fireworks in PDRM vehicle

KOTA BHARU: A policeman and his friend were arrested after they were caught with various types of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM25,000 in a police vehicle in Machang, on April 4.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the suspects, aged 32 and 35, respectively, were arrested at 7,45 am when a police team saw a car driven in a suspicious manner.

”The police team stopped a PDRM Toyota Hilux at the Wakaf Bata, Machang traffic light. Checks found 15 chocolate boxes and 12 gunny sacks containing various types of firecrackers and fireworks,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said further checks revealed that one of the suspects is attached to the Setiu district police headquarters, while the other suspect who works as a mechanic, has five previous records related to drugs.

They have been remanded for four days until tomorrow under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

“We are also investigating whether the police personnel was on duty when he was arrested,” he added. - Bernama