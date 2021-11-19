Policeman in alleged assault of woman transferred to administrative duties

SEPANG: A policeman who allegedly assaulted a woman in a lift in Kuala Lumpur has been transferred to the administrative division pending the completion of investigation into the case, said Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed. (pix)

He said the 35-year-old detective corporal was attached to the Selangor police contingent headquarters.

“Other than an investigation into criminal misconduct, the policeman is also being probed for breach of discipline,” he told a media conference at the Sepang district police headquarters here, today.

A one-minute closed-circuit camera recording the incident, which happened on Tuesday at Jalan Chan Sow Lin building, has gone viral.

The woman was said to have been beaten up for failing to find the man a life partner after being paid RM2,500 for the matchmaking job.

The woman was treated for a head injury at the Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital in Cheras.

-Bernama