KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman suffered injuries on his left leg during a surprise spot-check along the motorcycle lane of the Federal Highway heading towards Shah Alam here, yesterday, as a motorcyclist rammed into him in an attempt to flee.

Petaling Jaya deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the incident occurred at about 1.20 pm, and the 34-year-old Corporal is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Shah Alam.

He said the police found drugs believed to be heroin weighing 11.89 grams and a bottle of liquid believed to be ketum water on the suspect before detaining him.

“The suspect’s urine test came back negative for drugs, and he did not have any previous criminal record. The remand application will be made tomorrow,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Ku Mashariman said the case was being investigated under Section 39a (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952, Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duties. -Bernama