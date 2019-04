MALACCA: A police lance corporal was sentenced to a total of four years and eight months jail, seven strokes of the cane and a fine, totaling RM92,000, by the sessions court here today for seven counts of misuse of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) indent card worth more than RM90,000.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin handed down the sentence on Mohd Nur Baderyshah Matasum, 34, who pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Mohd Nur Baderyshah was sentenced to eight months’ jail and a stroke of the cane for each count, and fines of between RM8,000 and RM18,000, in default a month’s jail for each fine.

However, he was ordered to serve the jail sentences concurrently from the date of arrest, which was Feb 14, meaning he would serve only eight months’ jail.

Mohd Nur Baderyshah, was charged with dishonest misappropriation of the PDRM official vehicle petrol indent card to obtain cash amounting to RM90,422.90 at the Kelamak Petronas Petrol Station, Alor Gajah near here between March 1 and Sept 30, 2017.

All the charges were made under Section 403 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of five years and fine as well as whipping, if found guilty.

According to the facts of the case, Mohd Nur Baderyshah, from the Alor Gajah district police headquarters, had instructed a supervisor at the petrol station to swipe the card randomly when motorists went in for refueling.

The cash payment by the motorists would be kept aside to be handed over to Mohd Nur Badersyah, while PDRM would disburse payment for use of the card through claims by Petronas Dagangan Berhad.

In mitigation, Mohd Nur Badersyah said he only used RM60,000 of the money for his mother’s treatment in Sarawak and that he was supporting five children and an ailing father.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Irwan Shah Abdul Samat prosecuted. — Bernama