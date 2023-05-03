Policeman nabbed for allegedly shooting wife dead

KANGAR: A police Lance Corporal has been detained after he allegedly shot his wife dead at their house in Kampung Bendang Baru, Simpang Empat this morning.

Kangar district police Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said they received a report about the incident from a man believed to be the suspect’s brother-in-law.

“Upon arriving at the house at about 8 am, personnel on duty tried to ask the suspect to surender but failed forcing them to barge into the house,” he said.

Yusharifuddin said the suspect was detained in the master bedroom of the house where his 26-year-old wife’s body was also found.

“The police also seized the gun, believed to be used in the incident and a preliminary investigation found that the victim had gunshot wounds on her left eye and died at the scene,” he said.

The victim’s body had been sent to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital here for post-mortem.

Yusharifuddin said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and the remand application for the suspect will be made tomorrow.

“We are still investigating the motive behind the murder,” he added. - Bernama