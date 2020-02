LAHAD DATU: A corporal in his 30’s was identified today as the policeman who allegedly handcuffed a boy here.

The cop, who is attached to the Lahad Datu district police headquarters, was hauled up by his superiors for investigations into the case.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the corporal was being questioned over the act.

“We want to find out why he had done so to the child and appropriate action will be taken against those involved. This should not have happened and we regret it,“ he said.

Under Section 83A of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611), a child cannot be handcuffed following arrest unless the offence he is held for is a grave crime, or the child forcibly resists arrest, or attempts to evade arrest.

Photos of the child holding a toy pistol and in handcuffs made its rounds on social media yesterday earning the ire of netizens.

In another photo, the child, who is believed to be between 10 and 12 years old, is seen begging for money while pointing the toy pistol at a motorist at Taman Aman Jaya.

It was reported that the boy was among 11 children and four women from the nomadic Pelahu or sea gypsy community, who were held by police on Wednesday for begging and not possessing identification documents.

The stateless folks are being investigated under immigration laws.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has asked Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take down a picture of the child being handcuffed.

Its commissioner Datuk Lok Yim Pheng said the public should stop circulating the picture, which could spread the wrong message to others, especially youths.

“MCMC or those who have the authority should remove the pictures from social media platforms. If this persists, it will send the wrong message to people, especially to younger children,“ she said.

“Under the law, regardless whether the child is documented, he should be protected. It is the child’s dignity. That should not have happened. What kind of message do you want to convey to the public?”