Policeman, runner charged with drug trafficking

JOHOR BAHRU: A policeman and a runner were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking in drug into the country.

However, no plea was recorded from Lance Corporal C. Harethaess, 27, and P. Darshan, 19, as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

However, they nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Suhaila Shafi’uddin.

The two men were jointly charged with trafficking in 181.95 grammes of ecstasy at a car park in front of a health care centre in Kota Southkey here at 9.45pm last Sept 23.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set Dec 5 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aina Syakira Muhammad Syafiq prosecuted, while lawyers Muhammad Firdaus Adnan, Muhamad Wafiq Hadie and Amer Ashraf Azuddin represented Darshan.

Harethaess, who was with the Labu police station in Negeri Sembilan, was unrepresented. — Bernama