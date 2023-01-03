Policeman severely injured after slashing incident at roadblock

GEORGE TOWN: A lance corporal suffered serious injuries to his head after being slashed by a man trying to escape a roadblock inspection at Lengkok Angsana, Air Itam here last night.

Penang Police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said in the incident at about 11.30 pm, a police team was conducting a roadblock in front of the Bandar Baru Police Station here when a man riding a motorcycle suddenly turned back when he saw the police personnel.

“The station’s chief then ordered two policemen to follow the 33-year-old before they managed to stop him about 150m from the roadblock.

“However, the suspect suddenly took a meat cleaver that was on the front table of a terraced house in the area before attacking the lance corporal by slashing him,“ he told reporters after visiting the injured personnel who was in stable condition at the Penang Hospital (HPP), here today.

Mohd Shuhaily said an inspection under the seat of the suspect’s motorcycle revealed 30 small packets believed to contain 210gm of heroin and wallet beloning to the suspect.

The police then managed to arrest the man at the Angsana flat area in Air Itam here at 3.30 am today and also seized a knife believed to be used by the suspect in the incident.

“The man possesses four drug-related criminal records and a urine test also found him positive for drugs. The police do not rule out the possibility that the suspect escaped from the roadblock because he was carrying drugs believed to be for sale,“ he said. - Bernama