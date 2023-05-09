Policeman takes it in stride to vote early despite slipped disc

JOHOR BAHRU: Despite having a slipped disc, Sergeant Major Harudin Md Sari, 49, took it in his stride to cast his early vote at the Region Two Marine Police (PPM) headquarters in Tampoi here today.

He arrived at the polling centre at about 7.30 am and was the first in line for early voting in the Pulai parliamentary by-election.

He said he wanted to vote as early as possible because he was working at the Engineering Division at Region Two PPM headquarters today.

“I am not well actually because I had a fall at work and suffered a slipped disc. But I was determined to do my duty by voting.

“I am working today so I was worried I might not have time later,” he told reporters outside the polling centre.

He said it was his second time voting at the Region Two PPM headquarters.

Two early polling centres for the Pulai parliamentary by-election, at the Kempas police station in Kempas and Region Two PPM headquarters, opened simultaneously at 8 am today.

A total of 927 police officers and personnel will cast their votes today, with 46 of them voting at the Kempas police station operations room and 881 at Dewan Nusantara, Region Two PPM.

It is a three-cornered contest for the Pulai seat with Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat facing Perikatan Nasional’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

The Pulai and Simpang Jeram seats fell vacant following the death of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

There is no early voting for the Simpang Jeram by-election. -Bernama