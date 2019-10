KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 57 people, including 19 policemen and a court assistant registrar, were charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with three counts of drug possession.

However, only one of them, a man aged 37, pleaded guilty to the charges.

All of them, comprising 20 women and 37 men, aged between 18 and 48, were jointly charged with possession of two small black packets containing the drug, Ecstasy (MDMA), weighing 29.5 gm at an entertainment club in Jalan Raja Chulan here at 1.15am last Monday (Oct 14).

The charge, under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39A (1) of the same law, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years and whipping, if found guilty.

On the second and third count, they were charged with possession of 9.65gm of ketamine and 3.3 gm of methamphetamine at the same location and time.

They faced a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, if found guilty.

All of them were allowed bail of RM9,000 in one surety each and the court set Nov 29 for mention. — Bernama