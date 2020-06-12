Policemen praised for saving injured dog

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel are known for their competency in combating crimes, as evidenced by the success often splashed across the newspapers.

Despite their busy routines to keep the community safe, these policemen also become heroes of needy and injured animals.

Today, several pictures went viral on social media sites showing a team of traffic policemen from the Shah Alam district police headquarters who rescued an injured dog at KM13.8 of the Federal Highway this morning.

Several pictures uploaded on the PDRM’s official Facebook page showed traffic policemen cordoned off a section of the busy highway using their motorcycles to protect the injured dog while waiting for assistance.

As expected praises poured in for the policemen for their noble action.

Among them, Facebook user Sofi Rosman described the action as very noble as the traffic policemen still make time to help an injured animal despite their busy daily routines.

An animal lover, Brauzelt Elton Usah said he was touched with kindness showed by the traffic policemen and believed that the noble gestures should be emulated by everyone. - Bernama