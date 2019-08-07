Policemen sustained injuries during Ops Icebreaker

GENTING HIGHLANDS: Over two weeks ago, police launched Ops Icebreaker to raid the hotspots of drug dealers and drug addicts across the country, during which more than 8,000 people were detained and nearly 30 kgs of drugs worth RM3.48 million were seized.

Despite the successes, various challenges were faced by personnel involved throughout the operation, and some were injured in the pursuit of criminal suspects.

A personnel lost a finger, one had his ear torn while another member broke a bone on his right palm (carpal). All because of suspected drug offenders who fought back or tried to escape when they were about to be arrested.

The incidents were disclosed by Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd at a press conference following the 12th Bilateral Working Group meeting between the JSJN and the Directorate of the Indonesian Police TPP IV, here yesterday.

“The left ear of the JSJN Terengganu Police Headquarters was torn in an accident when he was hit by a suspect trying to escape with a motorcycle while in Penang, a Bayan New Police Station member lost his right thumb while lifting the suspect’s motorcycle into a police vehicle,“ he said.

He said another case involved a member of the Kedah Bandar Baharu District Police Headquarters who fractured his right carpal as a result of a scuffle while detaining the suspect.

Police launched Ops Icebreaker on July 29, and until last Sunday a total of 298 raids took place at drug addict hotspots throughout the country involving 418 officers and nearly 3,000 personnel.

The operation was in line with a statement from Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador on July 29, who expressed concern about drug abuse in the country and likened Malaysia to Colombia if strict measures were not taken to contain the situation.

Even more alarming was when some police officers themselves were arrested for taking drugs, with at least 30 people arrested since last January.

Mohd Khalil Kader said that during Ops Icebreaker, a total 8,799 people were arrested, of whom 4,900 were arrested for drug-related offences, 1,912 people for drug abuse and 621 people for drug possession. - Bernama