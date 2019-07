KOTA BARU: A police corporal was injured when she was allegedly attacked by a female teacher in an incident at Pasir Mas Police headquarters (IPD) traffic counter here yesterday.

In the 3.30pm incident, the policewoman, who had given birth five months ago, suffered pain in several parts of the body after being kicked in the abdomen and grabbed by the shirt and headscarf.

Pasir Mas Police chief ACP Abdullah Mohammad Piah said the incident allegedly occurred when the 41-year-old teacher came to the traffic counter after she was told that a police personnel had showed his fist and scolded her son when he was lodging a report.

The son was involved in an accident earlier on.

“The policewoman was trying to calm her down before she kicked the policewoman in the abdomen and grabbed her neck for about 10 minutes.

“Two other personnel came to help and the suspect immediately fled the scene after she let go of the victim,” he said when contacted here today.

Abdullah said the victim, who also suffered trauma, was referred to the Pasir Mas Hospital before lodging a report.

“Following the incident, the teacher was arrested at 9pm yesterday before being released on police bail about two hours later after a statement was recorded.

“The case is being investigated under Section 90 of the Police Act and Section 323 of the Penal Code,“ he said. — Bernama