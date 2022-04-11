Policewoman charged with possession of ketum water

KOTA BHARU: A policewoman was among five individuals charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with two counts of possessing 2.5 litre of ketum water.

Lance Corporal Raja Rozalia Fadila Raja Mamat, 30, and the four other accused - Wan Muhammad Alif Wan Yusoff, 20, Muhammad Faries Aizat Ruslan, 23, Anis Najiehah Muhammad Anggelan, 27, and Bidah Napi, 30, however, pleaded not guilty to both the charges before Magistrate Mohd Izdham Che Ani.

On both the charges, they were charged with possession of the liquid poison, mintragynine or ketum, measuring 1.5 litre and 1 litre, respectively, at a house in Jalan Pasir Puteh-Kubang Kerian here at about 3.25 am last April 7.

The charges were framed under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952, which provides a maximum finbe of RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to four years, or both, if found guilty.

All of them were allowed bail of RM4,500 each on both charges.

Deputy public prosecutor Nursyafiqah Mohamad prosecuted, while the five accused were represented by lawyer Intan Nor Nadhirah Ismail, from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama