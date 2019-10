KUALA LUMPUR: When duty beckons for police personnel, many unhesitatingly go beyond that call.

L/Cpl Komathi Narayanan, 27, turned midwife when a woman went into labour at the Bandar Tasik Selatan bus terminal (TBS) yesterday.

The policewoman was on duty at the bus station’s police beat at 3.45pm when a pregnant woman staggered towards her in pain indicating that she was about to give birth.

On realising that the Indonesian woman’s amniotic sac had broken, Komathi, who is a mother of two and is married to a policeman, knew that the birth of the child was imminent.

As it would be too late to wait for an ambulance, she called out to staff of TBS for a wheelchair for the foreigner. She then dashed out to hail a taxi.

After being turned down by three taxis, a fourth cabbie agreed to ferry the woman to a hospital with Komathi accompanying her in the backseat.

The woman went into labour minutes later. As she was clad in a pair of pants, the feisty policewoman tore it and positioned the mother-to-be to enable her to give birth.

Although her uniform was soiled after the mother defecated during labour, Komathi persisted to safely deliver the baby – a boy.

By then, the taxi had arrived at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital where medical staff wheeled mother and child to the emergency room for further treatment.

The foreigner and her 3.7kg baby are reported to be in good health.

theSun learnt that it was the second time the policewoman had gone out of the way to help the public in a day.

Earlier, Komathi, who is attached to the Cheras district police headquarters was approached by a passenger who had no money to buy a bus ticket.

The policewoman forked out her own money to pay for the ticket before ensuring the passenger safely boarded a bus.

Cheras police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said what Komathi did was highly commendable and should be emulated by all police personnel.

“She kept her cool in a difficult situation and went beyond the call of duty. I can only describe her actions as heroic. We will soon give her a commendation letter for the good deed,” he said when contacted by theSun.

Mohamed Mokhsein said police are tracing the taxi driver who helped.

“The taxi’s back seat was soiled after the delivery. Komathi had offered to pay him for the trip but he declined. He left after telling her that he was happy to help and will clean up the taxi himself. We want to give him a commendation letter,” he said.