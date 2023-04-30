Policewoman seriously hurt after being hit by reckless driver

CHUKAI: A policewoman, with the rank of sergeant, was seriously injured in the shoulder after her motorcycle was hit by a car driven dangerously by a man, while on her way to work at the Kemaman district police headquarters here, at 11.30 this morning.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said preliminary investigations found that prior to the incident, the driver who crashed into the policewoman had a fight with his mother-in-law, believed to be due to a dispute over property, in a house in Jalan Dato, near here.

He said in the fight the man took out a stick and knocked the front bonnet and roof of his mother-in-law’s car until it was dented.

“The terrified mother-in-law got into the car and drove to the Chukai police station to get help.

“The man gave chase and tried to overtake in a dangerous manner when he crashed into a motorcycle ridden by the policewoman, who was coming from the opposite direction,” he said in a statement today.

Hanyan said the 36-year-old policewoman was rushed to Kemaman Hospital for further treatment.

He added that the 51-year-old man fled the scene, but was arrested at 2.15 this afternoon in Ibok, about 18 kilometres from the scene, when his car broke down.

“The case is being investigated according to Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Section 427 and Section 506 of the Penal Code,” he said. - Bernama