SHAH ALAM: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is to announce several policies in the middle of this year to help boost the growth of startup industries, said Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the policies, deemed supportive of industrial development, were among the government efforts to continue to support the growth of startup companies which were seen to be developing rapidly and strongly.

“If we look at the present and future technology, including the Industrial Revolution 4.0, the startups are among the important industries and I think the government has to provide support for their success.

“Therefore, we have to give emphasis and focus to these industries because that is the case all over the world,” he told reporters after launching the HeiTech Venture Builder Programme organised by HeiTech Padu Berhad here today.

The programme is dedicated to supporting the growth of startup industries by targeting the participation of companies involved in the development of innovative solutions covering the areas of financial services, securities, education and health.

Gobind said the country had an improved ecosystem for startup industries as many individuals had come forward with various ideas to further expand these industries, but it was seen that they had to be assisted in terms of the financial and technical aspects. — Bernama