ISKANDAR PUTERI: The policy papers for p-hailing services, which involves the delivery of parcels and food items using motorcycles, will be presented to the Cabinet soon.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said his ministry, together with other ministries and agencies were finalising details about the paper.

“The Cabinet has in principle made a decision on the matter, but not on the technical details...how do we want to formulate the regulations, just like the e-hailing service.

“This is part of the gig economy and not a conventional (sector). What about the Human Resources Ministry’s policy which wants them to contribute to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF)?, he told reporters after the opening of the Tanjung Pelepas Port Industrial Vaccination Centre here today.

Wee said the policy paper would also look into the safety aspects of p-hailing riders by taking into account the views of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).

“We will also take into account the views of (p-hailing) companies, individuals, riders and all stakeholders on how we want to create a fairly comprehensive policy,” he said.

To date, there are 73,394 p-hailing riders registered with the ministry. — Bernama