Polis detain 3,724 individuals under Op Tapis Khas raids

KUALA LUMPUR: The police raided 113 illegal jetties and fishing settlements along with 169 drug hotspots throughout the country under Op Tapis Khas Series 3 between April 18 and 20.

A total of 3,724 individuals, 3,574 men and 150 women, aged 13 to 70, were detained for various suspected drug offences.

According to Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) the detainees included six students, aged 14 to 22, seven 13-year-old dropouts and eight civil servants, four of them from enforcement agencies, who tested positive for syabu, amphetamine and were in possession of ketum water.

He said that the operation focused on areas believed to be involved in drug trafficking activities, adding that the police would not compromise with any individual involved in drugs, including civil servants in any enforcement agency or other government departments.

The police also seized 811.38 kilogrammes (kg) and 542.37 litres of assorted drugs worth an estimated RM1.01 million, including 769.49 kg of ketum leaves, syabu (22.96 kg), heroin (6.24 kg), Ecstacy powder (6.11 kg), cannabis (4.92 kg), ketum water (526.71 litres) and codeine (14.06 litres).

Ayob Khan said various assets worth an estimated RM2.9 million would be seized under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, including a bangalow worth RM2.3 million, 38 vehicles worth RM452,000, jewellery worth RM32,308, RM49,909 in four bank accounts and RM29,096 in cash. — Bernama