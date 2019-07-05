Polis nab five ‘Ah Hau’ gang, solve 15 robbery cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested five local ‘Ah Hau’ gang members suspected of being involved in a robbery in several raids in Cheras and Kajang on June 20.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said with the arrest of the five local men, all in their 30s, police expect to have solved 15 robbery cases around Kajang, Cheras, Petaling Jaya, and Shah Alam.

Police also seized various house-breaking tools including parang, screwdrivers, pliers, as well as various brands of laptops, handphones, and cash. — Bernama