KUCHING: The special Dewan Rakyat meeting scheduled to be held on March 2 is the right move to show that there is a political impasse that requires a snap election, opined a political analyst.

Dr Jayum Jawan Empaling pointed out that the Dewan Rakyat is the only legitimate body to determine who has the majority to be prime minister.

“The interim prime minister has been given a chance to gather support for him to transition to the position and he failed.

“The period of interim prime minister was also a chance for any Member of Parliament to show he or she has the majority support to be appointed as prime minister,” he noted when contacted Friday.

Dr Jayum noted that since both Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the other who claimed to have support could not satisfactorily show the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that he or she has the majority, then it is for the people to decide through an election.

“A king can appoint anybody he thinks has the majority. But if there are any MPs who cast doubt on this, then the issue must be resolved in the Dewan Rakyat through a vote of confidence. If (the person) fails that, then the person having being appointed must relinquish his position.

“His Majesty the King is being cautious. To appoint a prime minister, to dissolve or to refuse a request to dissolve are within the ambit of his constitutional power as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Dr Mahathir had announced on Thursday that a special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat will be held on March 2 to determine the candidate who commands majority support to be the next prime minister.

The interim Prime Minister said if the House fails to arrive at a decision, a snap election would be called.

The Conference of Rulers is convening for a special meeting at the Istana Negara today, with the results of the meeting being of utmost importance to resolve the country’s current political impasse. — TheBorneoPost