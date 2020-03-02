Political appointees also casualties of upheaval

PETALING JAYA: Ministers were not the only casualties in the recent political upheaval that plagued the country.

Political appointees, including press secretaries, also had to clear their desks and pack their bags.

Worse still, they were given just days to vacate the government quarters allocated to them.

theSun learned that an average of seven such staff from every ministry were affected by the recent change of government.

Among them were former minister’s special task officers, political secretaries, press secretaries, and the ministry’s primary secretary who also known as its chief of staff.

Ismail Amsyar Mohd, former press secretary to then health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, said being disappointment would be an understatement.

“I was literally so occupied with all of the issues at the ministry. Working seven days a week, from AM to PM.

“Safe to say I had no life of my own, which was okay with me because I understand I am serving the people.

“But last Sunday, on Feb 23, everything changed in a blink of an eye.

“It came to me as a shock.

“However, I couldn’t be bothered by it as my focus was on the Covid-19 situation.

“I continue to work as usual, liaising with the Disease Control Division and the National Crisis and Preparedness Response Centre.

“I kept thinking not matter what happens, the media and the public must not be left in the dark.”

Ismail was heart-broken when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tendered his resignation as prime minister.

“I ran up to the rooftop and cried my heart out.

“I was so occupied I didn’t see this coming.

“No preparations, no backup plans.

“In my mind, I only had plans for the next media engagement, the next press conference, and how to step up our risk communications.

“I was disappointed, frustrated, angry... things could go south with the Covid-19.”

On the minister, Ismail said Dzulkefly was ethical, transparent and a person with high moral values.

“I look at him as a technocrat more than a politician,” Ismail told theSun.

Vathani Pannirchellvum, former press secretary to then primary industries minister Teresa Kok, said the political crisis was a huge betrayal.

“I was in shock. We were at work on a trip in Sabah when we got the news.

“From a hectic trip, I was looking forward for an off day but instead I did not have a job.”

“YB Teresa Kok was truly a dedicated minister and did not engage in any politicking.

“In fact when I told her the prime minister had resigned, she still went on her duties in Sabah.

“She said with or without a minister, the government must go on,” Vathani said.

Another press secretary to a former minister said it was a huge blow.

“I was devastated not only because I lost my job but all policies and reforms that were being carried out by the Pakatan Harapan government would be overturned.

“I have vacated my office when Tun Mahathir resigned.

“With the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin (Yassin) as PM, I don’t foresee myself being at the same office anymore.

“I will have to vacate the government- provided quarters within 30 days,“ he said.