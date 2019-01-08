Political appointees in GLCs must have qualifications, skills: Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: Political appointees will only be considered for the board of government-linked companies (GLCs) if they have merits based on skills and qualifications, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“In my opinion, we agree that there will be no political rewards in the GLCs, but not in the context that politicians cannot hold any post.

“This is because there are politicians who are professionals – accountants, engineers and architects – who can contribute towards the development of GLCs, but we are giving priority to the professionals,” he said.

He told reporters this after the opening ceremony of the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce’s new executive office here today.

On another note, Azmin said the level of business confidence in Malaysian economy was on the rise.

“In terms of the percentage increase in foreign direct investment after the election, it is very encouraging.

“I do not have the details at the moment, but the Finance Ministry has issued a statement recently on the value of investments that has been realised in Malaysia, post-election, and it is very encouraging,” he said.

He cited restoring investor confidence as the greatest challenge for the new government.

“I think some of the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed have restored the confidence in Malaysia’s economy, so we will continue to move on and focus on these initiatives,“ he added. — Bernama