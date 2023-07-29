Political big names arrive with candidates to nomination centres

PETALING JAYA: Big names in the political sphere and election hopefuls have been seen at nomination centres with their supporters in anticipation of the August 12 state polls.

First and foremost, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, slated to be a candidate, was seen as one of the earliest to arrive accompanied by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Sungai Pusu nomination centre, in Gombak today (July 29).

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Muhyiddin gathered with supporters to show support for PN information chief Azmin (Hulu Kelang), Hilman Idham (Gombak Setia) and Hanif Jamaluddin (Sungai Tua).

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at about 8.45 am to show support towards PH and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidates.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

It is also learnt that BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Sarawak premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg are expected to accompany PH and BN candidates at the nomination centre in Gombak.

The campaigning period will officially begin today.