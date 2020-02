ALOR STAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of Kedah is concerned that the current political developments in the country could lead to bargainings and accepting of bribes among political leaders.

Its director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abdul Manap said the commission would monitor the developments, especially in the state and would take appropriate action against any suspects involved.

“Whatever information we get and if we need to take immediate action we will take immediate action and if it is necessary for further investigation, we will do so. But in Kedah, we have not received any complaint so far.

“We are ready 24 hours and not only in this time of political crisis, but at the election of a political party prior to this, we have been prepared ... my advise, don’t be involved in corruption, do it in a clean and healthy manner,’’ he told reporters at a Corruption-free Pledge of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, here today.

Yesterday, MACC deputy commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki reportedly said the commission was closely monitoring the current political developments in the country to determine if there was any corruption offense.

Azam also warned any MP not to offer or receive any kind of bribe for a post which is a violation of Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama