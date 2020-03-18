Political differences shouldn’t hamper Covid-19 efforts, says Chow

GEORGE TOWN: Political differences should not get in the way of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said today.

The DAP leader was responding to an uproar on social media after five states under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition were left out of a strategic federal meeting to impose a nationwide restrictive movement measure.

Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Sabah leaders were not invited to the meeting in Putrajaya to discuss measures to limit movement as the infection rate has gone up to over 600 cases in the last six weeks.

Chow said a political stand shouldn’t be a factor in safeguarding the heath of the people.

He said at a press conference here that the number of cases in Penang have also reached over 20 in just a week.

The chief minister reminded the people on the importance of social distancing and a restrictive movement after he was informed that many diners continued to flock to the eateries and coffee shops here.

“Some adjustments are needed. It is only the first day of the order and there is bound to be flaws,“ he said.

“We hope with widespread information from the media, we are able to do it better. If we do not comply, we may have to pay a higher price later.”

State health committee chairperson Dr Norlela Ariffin said that if the public disregards the call to restrict their movements, the authorities may have to impose a curfew.