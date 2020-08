PETALING JAYA: The actions of several Sabah elected representatives to switch sides, eventually leading to the dissolution of the state assembly, is unforgivable and not fitting of a “Yang Berhormat”.

In a strongly-worded statement, National Patriot Association (Patriot) president Brig-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said these “political frogs” deserved to be condemned, claiming they have not only shamed themselves, but also their families, communities, Sabahans and Malaysians.

“Elected representatives are leaders of the people. Their words and deeds are respected, revered and the community sees them as role models. They are garlanded, applauded, photographed and given seats at high tables during public functions.

“But nay, their recent antics to lure and to be lured revealed their nakedness, their pretense, hollow in soul and brain,” he said.

“They have no principles. They are betrayers. Betrayal of the tens of thousands who voted them into office is an unforgivable sin that bears the aggregated curse of the community,” he added.

Earlier this week, several state elected representatives from the Parti Warisan Sabah-PH-Upko pact had crossed over to support Tan Sri Musa Aman as the new state chief minister in a move to overthrow the ruling state government.

On Thursday, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the legislative assembly, paving the way for fresh elections.

Arshad said, instead of wasting their time by switching sides and getting embroiled in this political turmoil, state assemblymen should show the people that they truly care for the constituents by solving the numerous problems plaguing the state.

He said these individuals should ensure Sabah’s gross domestic product (GDP) becomes among the highest in the country, and went on to list the various issues faced by the Borneo state.

Among others, Arshad said despite being rich in natural resources and biodiversity, has vast deposits of oil and gas and planted oil palm, and an advantage in tourism, Sabah remained underdeveloped and is among the poorest states with low GDP and per capita income.

He also noted that the state has been grappling with migrant issues, with no end to the problem that has caused serious socio-economic and security threats.

“The roads to the rural regions within Sabah are both appalling in their nature and shows an appalling lack of remedial action among politicians. Smuggling activities and human trafficking are rampant especially in the East coast.

“Fish bombing and illegal fishing lingers and perpetuates with political lip service. Regular floods due to poor drainage system that cover several districts at a time during downpour are common.

“Deforestation and conservation of wildlife is still an issue that Sabah contributes to foreign NGOs’ siege and to plague on,” he said.

“Work hard to uplift the socio-economic welfare of the Sabah people. Make sure Sabah’s GDP is among the highest in the country. Can you do that?” he added.