Political maturity seen in GE15 campaigning

PETALING JAYA: With just two days to the 15th general election (GE15) on Saturday, Malaysians can be considered to have come of age.

Almost all politicians and political parties have heeded the Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s call to uphold good values and avoid negative conduct.

On Oct 20, His Majesty called on candidates and party supporters to adopt a prudent approach throughout the campaigning period, starting from nomination day on Nov 5.

The King also advised politicians to avoid provoking or defaming others as such traits are not only misguided but can also create chaos.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak academician Prof Datuk Dr Jeniri Amir said GE15 has promoted more mature politics than the racially smeared ones of the past.

“This is a good sign of a new Malaysia. Politicians are focusing more on Keluarga Malaysia rather than the ‘3R – race, religion and royalty’. This is the way forward for democracy and it will set a new focus on social cohesion for future generations.”

Jeniri said with social cohesion, harmony and political stability in place, foreign companies will look to Malaysia to invest.

“Politicians have realised that national stability comes from respecting one another’s culture, religion and values. Strong harmony among Malaysians can enhance peace and stabilise the political situation in the country. This can mean foreign investment coming in.”

Jeniri said the fact that the King’s decree has been upheld and respected by almost all political parties shows that the nation is on the right track for a better Malaysia.

Political commentator Prof Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said GE15 is relatively tame compared with the last two general elections.

“There are some members of political parties still using race and religion but the voters didn’t react and that is good. They left it to the relevant authorities to act on complaints and the wrongdoers issued statements of apology.”

Tajuddin added that GE15 is unique because coalitions need the votes of all Malaysians and not just rely on a single race.

“Political parties have begun to realise that in this new paradigm, every vote counts, and they must also court the other races with messages that call for unity and harmony,” he said.

Malaysia Unity Foundation Trustee and former politician Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye concurred with Jeniri and Tajuddin, and said political parties are now highlighting issues affecting the people instead of racial rhetoric.

“I have seen less race-based politics this GE15 compared with past elections. The many ceramah highlighted social issues, floods, the economy, human rights, education, welfare and the environment.

“This should be the way because these issues affect all races in Malaysia. They have offered solutions to tackle a problem at its root, not shift it to race and religion.”

Lee said to move Malaysia forward to be a more mature nation, race-based politics should be left behind.

“Some parties still harp on this issue but they will learn that it is unpopular with a maturing population that wants to get past such matters.

“Race-based politics has no place in a modern Malaysia where social harmony is more important to the people as it promotes political and economic stability. GE15 is an eye-opener and a step forward to making Malaysia a better place for all its people to live in,” he said.