Political parties allowed to use PBT hall for campaign in N. Sembilan: MB

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is allowing political parties to use halls under the supervision of the local authorities (PBT) for campaigning in the 15th general election (GE15).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the halls are allowed to be rented by the hour instead of renting by the day or week.

“We are aware that this is the rainy season... sometimes it is difficult for people to campaign, so we allow all parties to rent by the hour instead of by the week or lease,“ he told reporters after chairing an exco meeting here today.

However, he said that the community halls under PBT are not allowed for the purpose as the space is too small to be used for campaigning.

The Election Commission (EC) set this Saturday (Nov 5) as candidate nomination day, early voting (Nov 15) and voting day on November 19. - Bernama