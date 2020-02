KUALA LUMPUR: Istana Negara will give a chance to political parties with representatives in the Dewan Rakyat to nominate candidates for the post of prime minister.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, today.

“Istana Negara will contact the heads of political parties with representatives in the Dewan Rakyat to give them an opportunity to nominate names of Dewan Rakyat members for the post of prime minister,” it said.

In the statement, Ahmad Fadil also touched on the interview Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah conducted with Members of Parliament over two days beginning Tuesday at Istana Negara.

“Based on the interview process, His Majesty has not yet gained confidence in any Dewan Rakyat member who, in his opinion, commands the majority support of Dewan Rakyat members to form the new government,” he added.

Ahmad Fadil also said Al-Sultan Abdullah had consented to the decision of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof not to call for a special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, March 2.

“His Majesty will continue with his efforts to find a solution that is consistent with the Federal Constitution for the sake of the people’s well-being and our beloved country,” he said.

According to Ahmad Fadil, the King has expressed his appreciation and thanks to MPs, the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and others who were involved in the interview process at Istana Negara.

Earlier, in a separate statement, Mohd Ariff said the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat proposed to be held on Monday will not take place.

He said the letter of notification calling for the special sitting of the House which he received from interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was not in accordance with Standing Order 11(3) of the Dewan Rakyat.

He said the letter of notification he received was not in accordance with Standing Order 11(3) because it was not followed by a complete notice of motion.

The country plunged into political crisis after attempts to realign the ruling coalition were followed by the resignation of Dr Mahathir as prime minister on Monday.

It also saw Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia quitting Pakatan Harapan (PH), which had ruled the country since May 2018, and 11 PKR Members of Parliament resigning from their party.

These developments led to the collapse of the government under PH, which now comprises PKR, DAP and Amanah. — Bernama