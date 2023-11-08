Political parties end state election campaigns with 'Grand Finales'

KUALA LUMPUR: As the two-week campaign period for elections in six states, along with the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, enters its last hours before ending at the stroke of midnight, candidates and leaders of contesting political parties are hard at work putting the finishing touches to ensure that their respective ‘Grand Finales’ tonight will translate into victories at the ballot box tomorrow.

Tomorrow, voters will cast their ballots in 245 state constituencies - 36 in Kedah, 45 in Kelantan, 32 in Terengganu, 40 in Penang, 56 in Selangor and 36 in Negeri Sembilan - to elect their new state governments, while those in Kuala Terengganu parliamentary constituency will elect their new MP after the courts invalidated PAS candidate Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim’s victory during the 15th general election due to elements of bribery.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity of Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, will wrap up joint PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) campaigning efforts by delivering a speech at the Madani Unity Tour Grand Finale programme and a special keynote address in Sungai Petani, Kedah at 10.30 pm.

In the run up to the finale, Anwar is also expected at three political ceramahs in Naka, Kuala Nerang at 5 pm; Taman Hidayah, Hutan Kampung (8.30 pm) and Tapak Pasaraya Aneka Gurun (9.45 pm).

Meanwhile in SELANGOR, caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced a special holiday for Selangor on Aug 14 should the PH-BN alliance win the state election during a special keynote address on Facebook this morning.

He also promised to deliver on the five issues contained in the Tawaran Kita Selangor manifesto, launched on 31 July, within the first 100 days of the new administration should PH-BN retain the state.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who is running for the Sikamat seat, is expected to end his campaign with a Kenduri event at 9 pm in the constituency.

Opposition coalition, Perikatan Nasional (PN) is also hitting the high gear with their own Selangor PN Grand Finale ceramah at Padang Awam Fasa 5, Taman Melawati beginning at 9 pm while Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), which decided to contest solo for the elections, will hold its Mega Finale ceramah in Padang Gasing Indah, Seksyen 5, Bukit Gasing, Petaling Jaya at 8 pm.

The state elections kicked off with nominations on July 29, and early voting was conducted on Aug 8 following the dissolution of the Kelantan state assembly on June 22, the Selangor state assembly on June 23, the state assemblies of Penang, Kedah and Terengganu on June 28, and that of Negeri Sembilan on July 1. -Bernama