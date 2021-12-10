Political parties must stay united -Rais Yatim

JELEBU: Political parties in the country must stay united in an effort to build a more harmonious multi-racial society, said Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim. (pix)

The political veteran said the attitude of some political leaders who were only pursuing their political ambitions must be changed and better reforms must be made to nurture unity among the community.

“Most political parties only support their own political ambitions. Don’t forget history, (according to) history, we (all races) have always been together, not divided.

“All parties must have a common Malaysian agenda, that is important for us, if we forget, look back at our history,“ he said when officiating the Kampung Chennah Cultural Site here today. Also present was Chennah assemblyman Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Rais said the aspirations brought about by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob through cooperation with the opposition parties should be regarded as the best example in promoting Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

In another development, Loke, who is also DAP organising secretary, said Negeri Sembilan DAP would review the performance of its state assemblymen to determine whether they are eligible to be re-nominated in the upcoming 15th General Election.

He said one of the key performance indicators (KPIs) that the party would monitor was the distribution of state assemblymen’s allocation for the community to help ease the people’s burden as well as their performance in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

“This will be monitored at all times, so I remind all state assemblymen to ensure that the allocation is well-managed and channeled to the people immediately to solve problems in the field,“ he said.

-Bernama