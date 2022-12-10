Political parties, public urged to avoid provocations during GE15

KANGAR: Political parties and the public are urged to refrain from provocations during the 15th General Election (GE15) to avoid actions that could disrupt public order, said Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad.

“If you hold a gathering to gain support, I advise you to do it in a proper way and avoid bringing down the other party for the good of all,“ she told Bernama today.

She was commenting on the actions of some political parties which have started to hold gatherings with the local community to gain support even before the Election Commission’s (EC) announcement on the campaigning period.

Surina said political parties may conduct activities to meet with the community as long as they are within the law and do not create tension.

Meanwhile, she said 1,157 personnel from Perlis Police Contingent headquarters would be deployed throughout the GE15 to ensure safety and a smooth voting process.

“The police have started patrolling and monitoring to ensure that nothing untoward happens,“ she said. adding the force had identified several ‘hotspot’ areas for surveillance operations across the state.

She hoped that everything would go smoothly as the people here are calmer and more understanding about the situation.

“In the history of GE in Perlis, there has never been any unrest, but the police are always monitoring the situation,” she added. - Bernama