Political parties reminded not to touch ‘3R’ issues

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail gave a reminder to political parties involved in the coming state elections to stay away from sensitive issues involving religion, royalty and race (3R).

He said if such matters were raised during the state elections, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will take action against the offenders and they can be investigated under the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Political parties are free to give differing views regardless of their views which are against the ruling government now so long as they do not touch on aspects of 3R.

“Politicking the 3R style is the current trend which I see as not receding and I believe it will continue during the state polls,” he said in an exclusive media editor session with the Home Minister at the Home Ministry Complex here recently.

Six states, namely Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kedah and Terengganu will be holding state elections soon.

Commenting further, Saifuddin Nasution said such actions will be monitored by the 3R Special Team established since March.

“I believe that the PDRM leadership under Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, who was newly appointed as the Inspector-General of Police, will focus on the trend (politics using 3R issues),“ he said.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the state election preparations in the six states concerned, he said PDRM is always on standby and has a standard operating procedure (SOP) to face the election.

“The SOP guarantees the safety of the people to go out to vote, besides ensuring that there is no violation of the law, especially during the state polls,“ he said. - Bernama