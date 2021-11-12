Political parties urged to be more committed in increasing women participation

PETALING JAYA: Women make up half of the electorate, yet their participation in politics has been nothing but negligible.

Women politicians and interest groups have pointed out that unless political parties and their leaders see that women are equally capable of making a difference, they will continue to be nothing more than window dressing in the candidates list come election time.

Co-founder of Youth in Politics Kyle Choong said political parties must first realise that women are not just “fillers” in the political arena, adding that they should start fielding women in seats where they have a better chance of winning.

However, he agreed that there has been improvements.

“There are more women in the fray now, such as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin of Perikatan Nasional (who is contesting for the Tanjung Bidara seat),” he told theSun.

But it is going to be anything but a shoo-in for Mas Ermieyati. She is up against “old boy and big gun” Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh for a seat that Umno has never lost. Rauf is Malacca Umno chief.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said 15 women will be contesting in the Malacca election, up from five vying for state seats in 2018.

On Wednesday, the Council of Malaysian Women Political Leaders pointed out that to achieve 30% women participation in the Malacca state assembly, at least eight of them must win.

Choong said one of the main challenges women face, is not being taken seriously as politicians.

“But some of them are also not as serious as men in pursuing their objectives,” he added.

He pointed out that with more women in politics, it would be easier to achieve gender equality and create better opportunities for women in multiple sectors.

He added that things are changing, thanks to the bipartisan efforts of Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said of Umno, Nurul Izzah Anwar of PKR and Hannah Yeoh of DAP.

Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto said she continues to face many obstacles.

“Sometimes, our microphones are muted so we can’t speak in the Dewan Rakyat. Or the men, being louder, drown out our voices. We just have to learn to deal with them.”

Kasthuri added that there have also been instances when women elected representatives were accused of not being able to serve their constituents just because they had just had a baby.

She said the toxicity in politics could have put many women off a political career.

“In such instances, I believe we should be focused, committed and driven rather than being distracted by (sexist or derogatory) comments and remarks that come with the job.”

Kasthuri also advised women politicians to champion issues close to their hearts, and not those dictated by their political parties.

“They must believe in the causes they pursue. I believe women will fight for what is important to society. They will lend their voices to children, youth, women, the elderly and the disabled, the minority groups and others who cannot be heard.”

However, she said women would also have to prove themselves.